University application rates from 18-year-olds from the poorest parts of Scotland have fallen for the first time in a decade, according to a new report.

Data from universities admissions body Ucas also showed the application rate for those in the most affluent communities had increased.

Higher Education Minister Shirley-Anne Somerville conceded there was "more work to do".

But Scottish Conservative spokeswoman Liz Smith said the drop was "worrying".

Widening access to universities has been a priority for the Scottish government.

The new figures from Ucas - based on students who had applied to go to university by the 15 January deadline - showed application rates from 18-year-olds living in disadvantaged areas in Scotland decreased in 2018, to 16.7%.

This was the first fall seen since 2008.

The report stated: "The application rate for applicants living in the most advantaged areas in Scotland increased by 1.9%, widening the gap between the most and least."

The figures also showed a 1% rise in the total number of applications to Scottish universities, with a 1% decrease in the overall number applying to UK institutions.

Meanwhile, the number of applications to Scotland from international students from outside of the EU increased by 13%.

Ms Somerville said: "While it is good to see Scotland's universities outperforming those across the UK, it is also vitally important that we continue to drive forward our ambition to widen access to university for people from our most deprived communities.

"In 2017, we saw a 13% increase in the number of people from the most deprived communities getting places to study at university.

"Today's application rate shows that there is more work to do if we are to see a similar increase in 2018."

She added: "Universities must do all they can to promote the opportunities available for learners from our most deprived backgrounds and to make them aware where there is still a chance to apply before the 30 June deadline.

"It is equally important that universities push ahead with the implementation of minimum entry thresholds so that the potential of those who do apply is recognised fairly within the application process."

But Tory education spokeswoman Ms Smith, said Scotland's future prosperity and the success of its young people depended on a thriving university sector.

She said: "Given the financial constraints under which universities are operating and the resulting pressure to increase the number of fee-paying students, it is perhaps not surprising to see the growth in the number of international applicants.

"At the same time, it appears that the number of Scots domiciled students applying to university has started to flatline.

"It is particularly worrying to see a drop in the number of students applying for Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) courses and a drop in the number of Scottish students applying to university from disadvantaged backgrounds."