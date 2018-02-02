Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 26 January and 2 February

  • 2 February 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 January and 2 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

coopers
Image caption Hayley Fraser captures workmates "celebrating" the completion of Reece Cooper's apprenticeship at Speyside Cooperage in Moray.
Gourock
Image caption Murray McMillan took this picture from his living room window of his garden visitor with Gourock in the background.
Jack
Image caption Jack enjoys his walk around Loch Muick, near Braemar, with Caroline and Mark Thain.
Beinn Ghlas, Loch Tay
Image caption Jeremy Doherty and his friend Ben travelled up from the West Country for this climbing expedition to Beinn Ghlas at Loch Tay.
crow
Image caption Gordon Muir took this shot of a crow taking off in the grounds of Perth College on a cold but sunny morning.
Monte Carlo
Image caption Mark Harkin from Clydebank snapped this shot of car 293 leaving the start ramp in Paisley at the start of the Monte Carlo Classic Rally.
stag
Image caption During a trip from Melrose to Glen Etive, Curtis Welsh said he was doing a "bit of stalking" when he got quite close to this fellow.
phone box
Image caption The Tourist Information Office at Kincardine O'Neil in Deeside inspired George Murray, of Westhill in Aberdeenshire, to take this shot.
Anemone
Image caption James Lynott came across this anemone while scuba diving in Loch Long on Saturday with a group of friends from Inchture.
view
Image caption Nicola Orr woke up to this view while camping in Galloway Forest at the weekend.
kingfisher
Image caption This kingfisher took a wrong turn and flew into the bedroom window of Elspeth Askin. After recovering it flew off five minutes later.
bike
Image caption A hard cycle round Loch Leven in the snow resulted in this stunning shot from Der Forsyth from Fife.
trees
Image caption During her walk through the forest on a bitterly cold but sunny day, Jaclyn Spark from Soccoth in Argyll and Bute came across this ethereal scene.
storm
Image caption Rhona McKeown pictures this snow cloud approaching the village of Keiss in Caithness.

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics