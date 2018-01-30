Scotland's firefighters are to be offered a pay rise of up to 20% if they agree to take on new responsibilities.

It is expected that between 200 and 300 jobs could be cut from the service as part of the deal.

Rather than a pay rise, it is being described as a new reward package for a new expanded role, tackling terrorism and providing emergency medical care.

The amount officers get will depend on their current level of pay and special allowances.

The offer has not yet been sent to staff and is due to be discussed by the Scottish and UK Fire Brigade Union next week.

Documents seen by BBC Scotland last year revealed that fire stations were to be closed and firefighter numbers cut.

Scotland's fire chief Alasdair Hay said the service needed to be "transformed".

'Transformation plans'

A Scottish government spokesman said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had made clear there would be no compulsory redundancies as part of their plans.

He added: "Operational decisions on the allocation of resources are a matter for the SFRS board and chief officer, who have been exploring for some time now how best to develop the service to meet new and emerging risks, including how transformation could see SFRS do more for the people of Scotland.

"The process involves liaison with staff, partners and the public.

"The SFRS has indicated that their proposed reward package would be for a new, expanded role for firefighters, which, of course, is still to be negotiated and agreed with unions."

He said the government had provided extra funding for the fire service.

"Much progress has been made through fire reform, improving outcomes and access to specialist facilities while protecting frontline services and keeping people safe.

"In the draft budget, we have increased spending capacity of SFRS by £15.5m for 2018-19, providing £5.5m extra and ensuring they keep £10m in full from VAT costs, to invest in transformation plans," he said.

"This is on top of the £21.7m increase in the operational budget for the fire and rescue service this year to support investment in equipment and resources."

Fire service numbers

There were 7,834 staff employed by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at 31 March 2017. This figure is 1% lower than in 2016

There are 700 fewer firefighters than 2013 when the fire service was merged

The number of fire stations in Scotland on 31 March 2017 was unchanged from 2016 at 356 stations

Two-thirds of all fire stations (240) are primarily RDS (retained duty system). These are mainly rural stations crewed by on-call, part-time fire officers

21% (74 stations) are full-time

12% (42 stations) are volunteer crewed

Scotland's eight regional fire services were merged into a single service almost five years ago.

Since April 2013, the SFRS, which has a budget of about £260m, has lost more than 700 firefighters and been under pressure to keep costs down.

In 2015, Audit Scotland warned of a potential funding gap of £42.7m by 2019/20.