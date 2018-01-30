Fresh warning of snow and ice in Scotland

Image caption The yellow "be aware" warning is valid from 03:00 on Wednesday

New weather warnings are predicting fresh snow and ice for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Forecasters are warning of ice on untreated surfaces and frequent blustery showers of rain, sleet, snow and hail on Wednesday.

A Met Office yellow "be prepared" warning for northern, western and southern Scotland and Northern Ireland, comes into force at 03:00.

Up to 5cm (2in) of snow is expected to accumulate on higher ground.

The Met Office warning states: "Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snow with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are also possible."

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Forecasters have warned that the wintry weather could affect roads and train services

BBC Scotland Weather's Gillian Smart said snow accumulations were expected on high level roads overnight, while snow and sleet could fall on lower ground.

She added: "Temperatures by the end of the night won't be far off freezing, leading to some icy patches.

"Tomorrow, there will be frequent blustery showers, heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder.

"They'll fall as snow on the high ground, again with some significant accumulations above about 200m (650ft), and some sleet and wet snow even at low levels."

Scotland's Transport Minister Humza Yousaf urged people to plan ahead if travelling.

He tweeted: "This is likely to affect morning & evening peak travel. As always follow @trafficscotland for updates & leave extra time for journeys."

For most of the country, the warning ends at 18:00 on Wednesday, but the wintry weather is expected to last until Thursday in the north of Scotland.