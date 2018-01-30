ScotRail passenger satisfaction falls

Image copyright PA

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail services dropped in the second half of last year, according to a nationwide survey of rail users.

The survey found overall satisfaction fell from 90% last spring - which had been a record high for ScotRail - to 85% in the autumn.

The figure remained higher than the 81% average across the UK.

Passengers using the train to commute to and from work tended to be the least happy with ScotRail.

The survey was carried out by passenger watchdog Transport Focus, which questioned about 1,400 ScotRail passengers across Scotland.

It showed satisfaction with ticket prices, punctuality and overcrowding had all decreased since the previous survey.

But overall satisfaction remained slightly higher than the 83% recorded in the autumn of 2016.

And ScotRail received the best customer satisfaction rating of all the largest operators across the UK.

'Sign of progress'

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said the survey was a "clear sign of the progress ScotRail is making".

He added: "The evidence of this was clearer than ever in recent weeks, as our people in ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland kept customers moving during the worst of the winter snow and ice.

"We aren't complacent, and we're working hard to build the best railway that Scotland has ever had.

"The investment we are making in new and refurbished trains will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and better services for our customers across Scotland."