The Scottish government has been praised for progress made on children's health over the last year.

But the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said urgent action was still needed to improve the review system for child deaths.

The RCPCH issued a series of recommendations to improve child health across the UK 12 months ago.

In a scorecard on nations' progress, it said Scotland and Wales were performing better than England.

The RCPCH singled out Scottish policies designed to cut child poverty and boost health visitor numbers.

It cited Scotland passing the Child Poverty Act with defined poverty reduction targets as an example of the progress.

South of the border it warned deepening public health cuts were disproportionately affecting children's services.

'Long vision'

With child health in the UK still among the worst in western Europe, the report's authors said policy commitments must be delivered.

Prof Neena Modi, president of the RCPCH, said: "The science exists for all to see - invest in the health of children and make a huge difference to their health in later life and hence to their economic productivity.

"This is time for a long vision for the sake of the nation's wellbeing and prosperity, yet the focus remains short-term and ineffective."

Dr Steve Turner, the RCPCH officer for Scotland, welcomed the findings but said more needed to be done to meet children and young people's needs.

He said: "It's heartening that the child health and wellbeing agenda is moving forward in Scotland.

"Considering only a year has passed since the launch of our State of Child Health report, it is encouraging that so many commitments to child health have been made. The key now is to make sure these commitments are delivered effectively."

Preventable deaths

Dr Turner added: "One commitment in particular - the creation of a system to ensure child deaths are properly reviewed - requires urgent implementation. Around 450 infants, children and young people die in Scotland each year and many of these deaths are preventable.

"Currently Scotland has amongst the worst outcomes for child health in Europe, and it's clear much more needs to be done, specifically around ensuring the health system meets children and young people's needs.

"It's disappointing that there has been no progress made on funding child health training for GPs. We know it will improve decision making, it is likely to reduce pressure on the health service as a whole and GPs support it. We now just need the financial support from government.

"Another recommendation that needs urgent attention is providing every child with a long-term condition with a named doctor or health professional.

"This simple measure will ensure that children with a long-term condition have continuity of care and a health professional responsible for co-ordinating their treatment so that any action required is taken at the earliest opportunity."