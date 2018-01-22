Image copyright Scotsman

The Scotsman claims The Greens have warned the Scottish Government to find £250m for a public sector wage rise - or face the collapse of its budget.

The i newspaper is highlighting a lack of suitable housing for disabled people in Scotland. It tells of the plight of families who have been on waiting lists for "decades".

The Herald says the nation's wealth inequality crisis is out of control. A new report from Oxfam reveals that in Scotland, the richest 1% has more wealth than the bottom 50% combined.

The National's front page carries the claim a bridge between Scotland and Ireland could create a "Celtic powerhouse" and cost a fraction of the one proposed by Boris Johnson between England and France.

A top architect says a combined road and rail crossing could be erected between Portpatrick, in Dumfries and Galloway, and Larne in Northern Ireland.

A man who raped and beat his ex-wife has vowed to keep tormenting her from jail - according top the Daily Record.

Kevin McFie has told the paper he will carry on sending cards to their daughters "until a court tells me otherwise."

The Scottish Sun's top story features comedian Frankie Boyle.

The paper says a court heard the star was left in "fear and alarm" after being targeted by an alleged stalker.

Defence cuts leave Britain vulnerable to attacks from Russia - that is the claim of The Times.

Its front page says ministers "must invest in defence or further erode the country's ability to combat threats".

The Telegraph agrees, saying that "Britain can't keep up with Russia".

The Courier's Dundee front page blasts the local council over levels of pollution, blaming the lack of park and ride facilities for the city's "dirty streets".

The Scottish Daily Mail talks about a "long distance lottery", saying 20,000 Scots are forced to travel up to 600 miles for life-saving treatment.

The French people "would vote to quit the EU", claims The Scottish Daily Express as it discusses French President Emmanuel Macron's comments in an interview with Andrew Marr on Sunday.

And the Daily Star of Scotland leads with a security breach in the Celebrity Big Brother House.