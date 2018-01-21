The papers: 'Deadliest winter' since 2004

Image copyright Sunday Post

A large increase in the number of flu cases and the freezing weather has led to Scotland's "deadliest winter since 2004", according to The Sunday Post.

It says more than 5,100 people died in the last four weeks of 2017 - the highest in 13 years.

Meanwhile the Sunday Herald reports that the interim chief executive of Carillion is one of David Mundell's top advisors.

The Scotland secretary is under pressure to distance himself from businessman Keith Cochrane, the paper adds.

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale appears on Scotland on Sunday's striking front page.

Inside, she warns that the scale of Scotland's "sexual harassment problem" has yet to be uncovered.

The Sunday Mail reports that the families of two fishermen missing after their fishing boat sank have been warned that it could take months to raise the vessel.

The father of a woman who died after falling from a balcony in Benidorm is being helped by a top Spanish criminologist, reports The Scottish Sun on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with claims of a "cash for Brexit" scandal against three former cabinet ministers.