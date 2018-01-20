Travel warning as icy snap continues

Image copyright Weather watcher/ Annie Image caption There is already a thick covering of snow in Taynuilt

Forecasters have warned of more tricky conditions for people travelling in Scotland as the cold snap continues.

A band of snow and ice is expected to move across the country on Sunday, disrupting roads and train services.

Up to 15cm (six inches) of snow could fall on higher ground and there is risk of icy patches on untreated roads at lower levels.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 06:00 until 18:00 on Sunday.

BBC Scotland Weather's Christopher Blanchett said the "be aware" warning was in place for inland parts of mainland Scotland.

He added: "Stirlingshire, Perthshire, the Highlands, Southern Uplands and Grampian will have some prolonged snowfall during the morning and early afternoon, before milder air starts to turn back to sleet or rain.

"For most it's a grey, cold day; wet with with rain, sleet or snow. On higher road routes, expect difficult driving conditions with snow accumulating."

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The yellow weather warning for snow and ice covers a large part on inland Scotland

The Met Office's chief forecaster said most of the snow will fall on higher ground and snowfall will vary considerably across the warning area.

He added that rain could fall on frozen surfaces following a "very cold night"

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services," the forecaster said.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"The snow is expected to become confined to northeast Scotland later in the day as it progressively turns to rain from the southwest."

What the weather warning colours mean

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hundreds of vehicles were stuck in traffic on the M74 on Tuesday night

Yellow : Severe weather expected. Yellow means you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day-to-day activities.

: Severe weather expected. Yellow means you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day-to-day activities. Amber : Be prepared for disruption. There is an increased likelihood of bad weather affecting you, which could potentially disrupt your plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property.

: Be prepared for disruption. There is an increased likelihood of bad weather affecting you, which could potentially disrupt your plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property. Red: Extreme weather is expected. Red means you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the weather. Widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life is likely. You must avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

The latest weather warning follows a week of cold weather, snowfall and travel disruption in Scotland.

It continued on Saturday, as number of football matches were cancelled, including the Scottish Cup tie between Fraserburgh and Rangers.

The fourth-round tie, due to be played on Sunday, was called off after the pitch at Bellslea Park failed an inspection.

There was also disappointment for some snowsports fans who had hoped to take to the slopes on Saturday.

Many of them got caught in heavy traffic and lengthy tailbacks at Glencoe Mountain Resort and Nevis Range.

Police told motorists queuing to get into the ski centres that the car parks were full and urged them to "turn back".