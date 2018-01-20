Scotland's papers: 'Lost to the loch'

Image copyright Scottish Sun

The search for two missing fishermen after their boat capsized in Loch Fyne is the lead story in several Scottish newspapers.

The Daily Record reports that the men, from Tarbert, are feared dead. Police have confirmed that the search is now a recovery mission.

A third crewman is recovering in hospital after being rescue by another vessel, according to the Press and Journal.

And the Scottish Sun reports that crew on board a CalMac passenger ferry made an "heroic attempt" to save the fishermen.

The Times leads with the latest in the controversy surrounding the bullying allegations against Phil Gormley, the chief constable of Police Scotland.

It reports that his wife has revealed that the police chief believes only a public hearing will allow him to clear his name.

The fall-out continues in the Scottish Daily Mail, where Nicola Sturgeon is urged to "get a grip" on the scandal by former Scottish Secretary Lord Forsyth.

A decision to close the children's ward at Paisley's Royal Alexandra Hospital leads the Scottish Daily Express. It says the move has "sparked fury" as the first minister said there were no plans to do so in a televised debate in 2016.

Scottish Labour is to start knocking on doors in key seats where the SNP hold a slim majority - three years before an expected general election, The Herald reports.

The Scotsman says that the Scottish government has claimed to have met a target to provide fibre broadband to 95% of homes north of the border.

More than 100 companies have been reported to the Advertising Standards Authority for "rip-off" delivery charges by SNP MSP Richard Lochhead, according to The National.

The Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph leads with claims by David Lidington, the cabinet office minister, that the UK could rejoin an reformed European Union within a generation.

The family of former Dundee footballer John McGlashan have spoken to The Courier, telling them they have been "overwhelmed" by tributes since he died earlier this month. He had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.