Ice warning after snow travel delays

Image copyright Police Scotland

Travellers have been warned of icy conditions following days of disruption due to snow.

Temperatures were expected to fall well below zero overnight with sleet and snow showers continuing into Saturday.

Driving conditions were again hazardous on the M74 on Friday evening, with several minor accidents contributing to long delays for motorists.

A Met Office yellow warning of ice is in force for most of the country, with only the north east at less risk.

Forecasters said there would probably be ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, potentially resulting in injuries from slips and falls.

An amber warning of heavy snow was issued for Friday evening, with firms urged to send staff home early to avoid the worst of the weather at rush hour.

The A708 at Moffat was later closed because of snow.

A lorry jack-knifed on the M74, near Junction 10 southbound, damaging the central barrier, but the vehicle was later recovered .

But there was no repeat of the chaos of Tuesday night when hundreds of drivers were stranded overnight on the motorway.