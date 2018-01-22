Scots war poet's work to mark end of WW1

Image caption Charles Hamilton Sorley was killed at the Battle of Loos in 1915

Five poems by war poet Charles Hamilton Sorley are being set to music by leading composer Sir James MacMillan to commemorate the end of World War One.

Aberdeen-born Sorley, who fellow poet Robert Graves thought was a significant talent, died at the Battle of Loos in 1915, aged just 20.

Sir James' oratorio, All the Hills and Vales Along, will be premiered at the 5th Cumnock Tryst festival in October.

It will also be performed at The Barbican in London on 4 November.

It was co-commissioned by 14-18 NOW, a programme of arts experiences connecting people with the First World War, as part of the UK's official centenary commemorations.

Who was Charles Hamilton Sorley?

He was born in Aberdeen, the son of a William Ritchie Sorley, a professor of moral philosophy.

Charles was precocious and academically gifted child and studied at King's College school in Cambridge and Marlborough College.

He won a scholarship to University College, Oxford, but before he started he spent six months studying in Germany.

He was there when World War One broke out and was interned for one night in prison at Trier before making his way back to England.

Charles enlisted in the Army and served in the trenches in France before he was killed in the Battle of Loos in October 1915.

His last poem, "When You See Millions of the Mouthless Dead" was discovered in his kitbag after his death.

A collection of his poetry was published posthumously and went through six editions in the first year.

Because of his time in Germany, Sorley's attitude toward the war was deeply conflicted from its start.

His small body of poetry is ambivalent, ironic, and profound.

Robert Graves described Sorley as "one of the three poets of importance killed during the war," alongside Wilfred Owen and Isaac Rosenberg.

Beautiful poem

"Years ago I was given a book of Poems of the First World War and I immediately turned to the ones by Owen, Sassoon and Graves," says Sir James.

"However, I was also directed towards a beautiful poem 'All the Hills and Vales Along' by CH Sorley and I made a mental note of this at the time.

"I returned to it years later, along with others by him in the book, which are now set in the new oratorio."

The soloist for Sir James' work will be renowned tenor Ian Bostridge.

The Cumnock Tryst, which was founded by Sir James in 2014 to bring some of the world's greatest musicians into local venues, churches and halls in the Ayrshire community.