The papers: Police chief's wife speaks out

The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a strong defence of Police Scotland's chief constable, Phil Gormley, by his wife, Claire.

Mr Gormley has been on leave from his job since September after an investigation into bullying allegations was launched.

In a written piece for the paper, Mrs Gormley - herself a retired senior police officer - criticises both the probe into the claims against her husband and the role of Justice Secretary Michael Matheson in the "sorry affair".

"I find myself with little trust in the institutions charged with investigating and holding Police Scotland to account, with senior officials and with some senior officers themselves," she said.

A striking front page of The Courier looks ahead to the opening of the new V&A Museum in Dundee in September.

The Herald reports on a Commons debate about the treatment of small businesses by the Royal Bank of Scotland. MPs heard the bank carved up firms like a "Sunday roast", the paper says.

Patients will not automatically see a doctor when they book an appointment at their local medical practice, reports The Scotsman. It comes after GPs voted to adopt a new contract which will change the way primary care is delivered.

The relationship between the UK and France is described as a "new entente cordiale" on the front page of the i newspaper, which also highlights President Macron's "tough message on Brexit".

Boris Johnston's call to build a bridge over the English Channel, linking the UK and France, makes the front page of Scottish editions of both the Daily Telegraph and The Times.

The National reports that Theresa May has been urged to sack the newly-appointed Conservative vice-chairman Ben Bradley, after a series of controversial blog posts emerged.

Playing familiar music can help ward off the effects of dementia, reports the Scottish Daily Express.

A woman who was the victim of a serial sex attacker has been sacked from her job with HMRC for "taking too many sick days", according to the Daily Record.

The Press and Journal reports that Aberdeenshire Council is planning a 25% increase in charges for burying the dead. It could see burial fees rising by £220.

The father of a woman stabbed to death over £10 has written to the justice secretary to call for tougher sentences for killers, The Scottish Sun reports.

TV presenter Ant McPartlin again makes headlines in the Daily Star.