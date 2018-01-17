Scotland

More of your photos of snow from around Scotland

  • 17 January 2018
BBC weather watcher RBar sent this photo of the Pentlands from fields south of the Dalkeith to Penicuik cycle track, above Roslin Image copyright RBar
A second day of snow across Scotland brought in more great photos from readers.

Here is a quick selection of some of our favourites.

Sarah Lessells sent in this picture of a winter wonderland at Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, Fife Image copyright Sarah Lessells
Weather watcher SherlockHounds took this photo of Thirlestane Castle, near Lauder in the Scottish Borders Image copyright SherlockHounds
David Wardle says the new Scotrail trains are coping well in the snow Image copyright David Wardle
Doug Bell took this picture at Midlem in the Scottish Borders Image copyright Doug Bell
Richard Tynan took this photo of Fettes College in Edinburgh as the sun came up Image copyright Richard Tynan
BBC weather watcher Winkers sent in this photo of Cromarty Image copyright Winkers
Nicol Nicolson sent this picture of Langholm in Dumfriesshire Image copyright Nicol Nicolson
Shona Finlayson was at Carnwath in South Lanarkshire. "Beware the avalanche on that roof," she says. Image copyright Shona Finlayson
