Image copyright RBar Image caption BBC weather watcher RBar sent this photo of the Pentlands from fields south of the Dalkeith to Penicuik cycle track, above Roslin

A second day of snow across Scotland brought in more great photos from readers.

Here is a quick selection of some of our favourites.

Image copyright Sarah Lessells Image caption Sarah Lessells sent in this picture of a winter wonderland at Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline, Fife

Image copyright SherlockHounds Image caption Weather watcher SherlockHounds took this photo of Thirlestane Castle, near Lauder in the Scottish Borders

Image copyright David Wardle Image caption David Wardle says the new ScotRail trains are coping well in the snow

Image copyright Doug Bell Image caption Doug Bell took this picture at Midlem in the Scottish Borders

Image copyright Richard Tynan Image caption Richard Tynan took this photo of Fettes College in Edinburgh as the sun came up

Image copyright Winkers Image caption BBC weather watcher Winkers sent in this photo of Cromarty

Image copyright Nicol Nicolson Image caption Nicol Nicolson sent this picture of Langholm in Dumfriesshire on Wednesday morning

Image copyright Shona Finlayson Image caption Shona Finlayson was at Carnwath in South Lanarkshire. "Beware the avalanche on that roof," she says.

