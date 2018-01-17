Pictures of animals in the Scottish snow

Image copyright Keith Sturton Image caption Brian the miniature schnauzer enjoying the snow in the Pentlands. Taken by Keith Sturton

While many people experienced travel disruption and inconvenience due to the snowy conditions, others went outside and took pictures of animals.

Here is a selection of animals in the snow sent in by BBC Scotland news website readers.

Image copyright Martin Caldwell Image caption Martin Caldwell sent in this pic of Ludo the Labradoodle, enjoying the snow in Alness

Image copyright Claire Morrison Image caption Claire Morrison took this photo in her garden in Dalgety Bay, Fife. She said: "We regularly get deer eating the plants but today this one got a bit of a snowy nose in the process."

Image copyright Sylvia Beaumont Image caption Sylvia Beaumont took this photo of Exmoor ponies at North Berwick Law in the snow

Image copyright Kim Steven Image caption Kim Steven from Polbeth, West Lothian, took this picture of a robin on a walk around Harlaw reservoir

Image copyright Minni the Cat Image caption Weather watcher Minni the Cat sent in this photo from Stepps in Lanarkshire

Image copyright Karen's garden Image caption BBC weather watcher Karen sent in this picture from Advie in Strathspey

Image copyright RFC fraser Image caption Weather watcher RFC fraser sent this picture of Cooper's snowy adventure in Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway

Image copyright Steph Image caption Weather watcher Steph said Finn wasn’t complaining about the weather in West Linton in the Borders

