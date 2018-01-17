Scotland

Pictures of animals in the Scottish snow

  • 17 January 2018
Brian the miniature schnauzer enjoying the snow in the Pentlands. Image copyright Keith Sturton
Image caption Brian the miniature schnauzer enjoying the snow in the Pentlands. Taken by Keith Sturton

While many people experienced travel disruption and inconvenience due to the snowy conditions, others went outside and took pictures of animals.

Here is a selection of animals in the snow sent in by BBC Scotland news website readers.

Martin Caldwell sent in this pic of Ludo the Labradoodle, enjoying the snow in Alness Image copyright Martin Caldwell
Image caption Martin Caldwell sent in this pic of Ludo the Labradoodle, enjoying the snow in Alness
Claire Morrison took this photo in her garden in Dalgety Bay, Fife. She said: "We regularly get deer eating the plants but today this one got a bit of a snowy nose in the process." Image copyright Claire Morrison
Image caption Claire Morrison took this photo in her garden in Dalgety Bay, Fife. She said: "We regularly get deer eating the plants but today this one got a bit of a snowy nose in the process."
Exmoor ponies at North Berwick Law in snow medium size.JPG Image copyright Sylvia Beaumont
Image caption Sylvia Beaumont took this photo of Exmoor ponies at North Berwick Law in the snow
Kim Steven from Polbeth, West Lothian took this picture of a robinon a walk around Harlaw reservoir Image copyright Kim Steven
Image caption Kim Steven from Polbeth, West Lothian, took this picture of a robin on a walk around Harlaw reservoir
Weather watcher Minni the Cat sent in this photo from Stepps in Lanarkshire Image copyright Minni the Cat
Image caption Weather watcher Minni the Cat sent in this photo from Stepps in Lanarkshire
BBC weather watcher Karen's garden sent in this picture from Advie in Strathspey Image copyright Karen's garden
Image caption BBC weather watcher Karen sent in this picture from Advie in Strathspey
Weather watcher RFC fraser sent this picture of Cooper's snowy adventure in Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway Image copyright RFC fraser
Image caption Weather watcher RFC fraser sent this picture of Cooper's snowy adventure in Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway
Weather watcher Steph said Finn wasn’t complaining about the weather in West Linton in the Borders Image copyright Steph
Image caption Weather watcher Steph said Finn wasn’t complaining about the weather in West Linton in the Borders

.

Related Topics