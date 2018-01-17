The wintry conditions hitting Scotland's roads make it on to the front pages of most of the morning papers but it is not usually the main story.

The Herald claims some Scotland's councils have already spent their entire winter budget.

It says at least five local authorities are already set to overspend their winter maintenance budgets as they rack up extra staff costs and bring in more grit to help keep traffic moving on Scotland's snow-hit roads.

The Scotsman has a picture of snow causing disruption on the M8 but it leads with a further allegation against Police Scotland's chief constable Phil Gormley.

The Scottish Sun tells of TV presenter Emily Matlis' 27-year ordeal with a stalker.

The Daily Record's headline is "He's a monster but I forgive him".

It says a woman who was battered by her husband for decades claims she has forgiven him.

The National carries the words of European Council president Donald Tusk who says it is not too late for the UK to change its mind on Brexit.

The Scottish Daily Mail says thousands of small firms have been "hung out to dry" by the collapse of construction giant Carillion.

The Scottish Daily Express leads with the story of the son who set fire to his mother.

William Kelly was convicted of murdering his mother Cathy at their Kilmarnock home.