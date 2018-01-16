National Trust for Scotland jobs at risk

Image copyright NTS Image caption Staff based at NTS properties will focus on improving the visitor experience rather than administration

A total of 79 jobs are at risk at the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) under plans to restructure its management.

But the conservation charity said it would also create 63 new roles, with those at risk of redundancy able to apply.

The changes are part of continuing plans to improve visitor services and free up funding for conservation projects.

The Prospect trade union has vowed to fight the proposals.

The charity said its new regional structure will see staff based at NTS properties concentrate on delivering improved visitor experiences and interpretation, with day-to-day leadership and administration concentrated in the hands of operational managers and business support teams.

It is the latest stage of a significant restructure of the trust which began at its Edinburgh-based headquarters in 2016, and with a £17m programme of investment in "priority properties".

'Meet expectations'

NTS chief operating officer, Patrick Duffy, said: "The proposed changes mean reducing the level of administrative activities undertaken at properties thereby focussing the teams at them much more on visitor services, quality and delivering conservation work more effectively.

"If we are to offer visitor experiences that meet today's and tomorrow's expectations, we need to have the right combination of skills in the teams running properties.

"In short, we have to make changes."

The proposals will now be subject to a consultation between staff, union representatives and stakeholders.

Prospect said it would be the second time in less than two years that NTS had consulted its staff about redundancies.

The union also said it was concerned that any changes would lead to staff doing the same job, day-to-day, at a lower grade.

Prospect negotiations officer, Ian Perth, said: "At the beginning of these changes in 2016, (NTS CEO) Simon Skinner clearly outlined that the trust had no intention to cut numbers at properties, and this gave comfort to our members and their families.

"This announcement risks eroding the trust staff can have in the pronouncements of senior management.

"For many, the National Trust for Scotland is far more than just an organisation, its properties are often woven into the fabric of rural communities, so any staff reductions in front line properties could be devastating for local economies."