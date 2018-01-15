Snow and hail warning for Scotland

A cold snap could disrupt travel plans and power supplies in Scotland, forecasters have warned.

They have issued a warning for snow and ice as an icy front advances from the Atlantic at the start of the week.

Mild conditions on Monday morning will disguise the bitter weather expected to swallow the country later in the day.

The yellow Met Office alert begins at 18:00, signalling three days of "frequent and heavy hail and snow showers".

Snow will fall up to 10cm (4in) deep in higher parts of Scotland and between 2cm and 5cm (1-2in) elsewhere.

Travel delays

Northern and western Scotland could also see hail and lightning at times, the Met Office added.

There is also potential for blizzards and drifting snow, as strong winds are also expected, particularly over higher ground.

"Travel delays on roads are possible, with a small chance of cancellations to public transport," forecasters said.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

"In addition, some roads and pavements may become icy, increasing the chance of injuries from slips and falls."

Safe roads

Meanwhile, Highland Council has revealed it has overspent by £500,000 on its current winter budget due to the snow and ice already experienced this winter.

Allan Henderson, chairman of its environment, development and social committee, said there was little that could be done to rein in spending as roads had to be made safe.

He said: "We will just have to go along with it and follow our commitment to get the primary routes done from 06:00 to 21:00 and then follow up on the secondary routes.

"We've got to give thanks to our teams, who are out there seven days a week as it turns out this year."