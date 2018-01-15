The papers: FM faces indyref2 criticism

Image copyright Herald

Criticism of Nicola Sturgeon's position on a second independence referendum leads the front page of The Herald.

It reports that the first minister has been accused of creating a "damaging distraction" after insisting she will decide whether to hold a poll by the end of the year.

The Scottish Daily Express leads with a similar story, reporting that critics have called on Ms Sturgeon to concentrate on improving the NHS and schools rather than the prospect of Scottish independence.

Richard Leonard's position on Brexit is the focus of The Scotsman's front page. It says Labour MPs backing a soft Brexit have warned that the Scottish leader's "bizarre" stance on the EU single market is damaging the party's revival in Scotland.

A new report reveals that if the UK leaves the European Union without a trade deal, it will cost Scotland's economy £12.7bn, according to The National.

The fate of the troubled construction firm Carillion makes headlines in The Press and Journal, which reports that the Scottish government is being urged to reveal its contingency plans if the company collapses.

Carillion is the lead partner in the consortium behind the £745m Aberdeen bypass but Transport Scotland has insisted that any failure of the company will not affect delivery of the long-awaited road.

The Daily Record reports that an elderly cancer patient was discharged from hospital with only paracetamol to relieve her pain.

Pensioners in Glasgow will be asked to press a buzzer to "let carers know they are still alive" as part of shake-up of sheltered housing services in Glasgow, reports the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish edition of The Daily Telegraph reports that the medical records of lung cancer patients in England have been handed to a controversial firm working for one of the world's biggest tobacco companies.

The discovery of an unconscious man in a street in Dundee makes the front page of The Courier.

Meanwhile The Daily Star and The Scottish Sun focus on Ant McPartlin's split from his wife, Lisa.