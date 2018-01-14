The papers: £800k bin lorry damages claim

Glasgow City Council chiefs have agreed to pay more than £800,000 in compensation to the relatives of Gillian Ewing, a mother-of-two from Edinburgh, who was killed in 2014 after bin lorry driver Harry Clarke blacked out at the wheel of the truck in Glasgow city centre, according to The Scottish Sun on Sunday.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's opposition to Brexit is key to forcing a second EU referendum, the former Labour cabinet minister Andrew Adonis has told the Sunday Herald.

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon has warned that time is running out to stop the "disaster" of a hard Brexit, writes Scotland on Sunday, which says the first minister is preparing to publish the Scottish government's economic analysis of EU withdrawal.

The Sunday Telegraph claims that too many Tories shy away from fighting for the party on social media, as it leads on an interview with Theresa May's new party chairman, Brandon Lewis, who says he plans to "escalate the Conservatives' digital war against Labour".

Under the headline, The Last Straw, the Sunday Mail announces that it has launched a campaign calling for an end to the use of plastic straws that pollute the sea and beaches.

Parents "owing a fortune" in child support will get a £3bn let-off, according to The Sunday Post, which says UK ministers are preparing to write off massive debts accrued under the now-defunct Child Support Agency.

The Sunday Times reports that Westminster Justice Secretary David Gauke is preparing to intervene to try to halt the release of black-cab rapist John Worboys following a cabinet revolt over the decision to set the serial sex attacker free after less than 10 years behind bars.