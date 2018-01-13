The papers: Botched cashpoint robbery

Image copyright Daily Record

The story of a thief fighting for his life in hospital after a "botched" bid to blow up a cashpoint, is the lead story in the Daily Record.

The Scottish Sun's front page is dominated by the same story, which says the robber suffered "horror burns" as he caught the full force of the explosion.

The Herald says schools have faced an exodus of their most experienced teachers over the past seven years at a time of "unprecedented upheaval in the sector".

The Scotsman leads with one of Scotland's leading medical figures warning that hospitals could be forced to postpone more operations as the current flu outbreak takes hold.

The National gives over its front page to a customer's shock at a response by Marks & Spencer to a customer's complaint over Scotch whisky branding.

According to the Daily Express, much of Scotland will face whiteout conditions next week.

The Daily Mail quotes royal insiders saying Donald Trump faces the "embarrassment" of not being invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Times also leads on President Trump, saying his decision to cancel his visit to London was for "personal reasons" after a series of perceived slights.

The i focuses on the "shocking scale of hatred" that black sports stars face on social media.

Chemists were running low on supplies of the flu vaccine, according to The Daily Telegraph, amid growing fears of an epidemic if the virus continues to spread at its current rate.