Lifting the Vale on past trade with India

Image caption India Street in Vale of Leven makes reference to the area's bygone days

India Street in the Vale of Leven was once home to a global textile trade but it is now the inspiration for a project bringing together designers from India and Scotland to discuss the future of sustainable fashion.

The two countries have a complex history of trade behind them but this project has been looking at how their shared heritage can be developed into something new.

At its peak in the 19th Century, Vale of Leven, near Dumbarton, played an essential role in a textile business that reached across the world.

Image copyright National Museums of Scotland Image caption The Turkey red dyeing process was developed in Vale of Leven

This was largely down to a dyeing process, known as Turkey red.

For centuries, cloth dyers had been seeking a bright red dye which could withstand strong sunlight and frequent washing without fading.

The method developed in Scotland was labour intensive and required gallons of clean water at each stage for the repeated washing, boiling or immersion in dyes.

The fast-flowing River Leven was one of the main attractions of the area, as well as space for the extensive sheds and machinery required for production

"It was very expensive, very lengthy, very smelly," explains Dr Sally Tuckett, a lecturer in the history of dress and textiles at the University of Glasgow.

It involved all sorts of things like rancid olive oil, sheep's dung, bullocks blood all mixed in and the dye colour itself was extracted by the madder plant root.

Image copyright National Museums Scotland Image caption Turkey red was a process of dyeing material

A huge range of patterns was produced for export including sarongs to the South Pacific and bandanas to cowboys, but the key trade was with India.

They used and developed traditional designs.

"All of it would have been by mass production or machine so they're undercutting the traditional Indian market," says Dr Tuckett.

The India Street project has taken this trade as a starting point to look at much more contemporary issues.

Image copyright Ross Fraser McLean Studio Image caption Katy West is the curator of the project

"Turkey red really resonates with fast fashion issues that you're looking at today," says project curator Katy West.

For her, the project has been about trying to "develop a new meaningful way to work globally between India and Scotland".

Seven designers from both Scotland and India were commissioned to use the Turkey red archive to inspire new designs.

Image copyright Laura Spring Image caption Laura Spring was attracted by the simple zigzag designs

When one of them, Laura Spring, looked at the archive she was drawn to the simple zigzag designs.

Her Glasgow studio, piled high with fabric samples, finished cushions and lampshades, also houses handmade wooden printing blocks which are a memento of a trip to India.

She says: "What's been nice about this project is we've been taking that sample book as inspiration but then going to India and learning about that technique, working with crafts people in India and then getting all the items made and produced there."

'Colonial footsteps'

For Indian textile artist and researcher Lokesh Ghai, the Turkey red archive caused him to look at the significance of the colour.

He used domestic objects from his mother's kitchen like red beans and chillies to make the patterns.

Mr Ghai knew little about Turkey red before the project started and, while he finds it interesting, says we have moved forward from those "colonial footsteps".

He points to how handcrafts are continuing to flourish and adapt in India.

"They're very sustainable because they're small scale, whereas the huge industries have gone from Scotland and likewise in many parts of India also," he says.

"A lot of time the idea is make it bigger, but I personally think small things have their own beauty."

Global markets

The India Street project has already had exhibitions in both Scotland and India.

Katy West says here it was the products and patterns which seemed to really interest people while in India it was the Turkey red story itself.

"I think it's really complex this idea of local-global," she says.

"We all aspire to reach global markets in terms of what we present, how we present it and where we ship our products, but you need to be local in order to understand how things are being made, whether that's in Scotland or in India."