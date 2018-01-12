The papers: Tears for flu death Bethany

The face of 18-year-old Bethany Walker, who died after catching flu, features on almost every front page. The Scotsman says the teenager, who came from the village of Applecross in the western Highlands, was airlifted to Inverness for treatment but died on Friday 5 January.

She had been due to head to Aberdeen University later this year and wanted to be a midwife, says The Scottish Sun, which also features a tribute from Bethany's family following her death.

The Daily Record also leads with the story and says Bethany died after her flu developed into pneumonia. The paper also reports how the teenager's mother, Heather Teale has said she has been left "broken" by her daughter's death.

The Daily Mail claims the virus is "one of the deadly flu bugs currently sweeping the UK" and says it has been linked to 93 deaths across the country.

Fighting for her life, Bethany was admitted to intensive care, but later died, despite the efforts of doctors, who battled to save her life for more than two hours, according to the Daily Star.

The i newspaper focuses it front page on the apology from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over a 13-hour wait in hospital for an 80-year-old man who had fallen at his home in Midlothian. Ms Sturgeon made the apology after the case was raised by Labour's Richard Leonard during First Minister's Questions at Holyrood.

Meanwhile, The Herald says there is "fury" at new GP contracts that will hand partners an average windfall of more than £10,000 per year - prompting warnings that doctors will pocket the cash as a personal salary hike.

Away from health, The National claims that uncertainty caused by Brexit over Scotland's farming subsidies and fishing quotas has taken a "worrying turn" following reports released in Edinburgh and Brussels on Thursday that future policy would focus on "what's best for England".

US President Donald Trump has said he would not travel to the UK to open the new American embassy next month, blaming the "bad deal" to relocate it, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Military chiefs have drawn up a plan to cut the armed forces by more than 14,000 and combine elite units of paratroopers and Royal Marines to save money, The Times has learned.

The Daily Express says former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has warned Brexit supporters that they must get ready for a second EU referendum.

Police in Dundee have asked taxi drivers to "snoop" on youngster passengers going to parties in the wake of a number of high profile assaults, according to The Courier.