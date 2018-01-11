The papers: Scots 'unaware' of obesity

Image copyright Jo Perry

Most Scots are vastly underestimating how heavy a person has to be before they are considered obese, with many also not realising their own weight has become a health risk, according to a study quoted in The Herald.

The Scotsman says the crisis engulfing Scotland's single police service has escalated after the justice secretary turned on the force watchdog for attempting to reinstate the nation's most senior officer.

The i newspaper also leads with the same story and quotes former Scottish justice secretary Kenny MacAskill saying it was time for Chief Constable Phil Gormley to go.

Theresa May will today pledge to end the scourge of disposable plastic, according to the Daily Mail, which says the prime minister will warn that future generations would be shocked by our "throwaway culture".

British financial firms will be allowed privileged access to European Union markets in return for payments to Brussels under plans being considered by countries including Germany, writes The Times.

Two of Scotland's most senior female politicians have expressed opposition to the appointment of Kezia Dugdale to a "plum Holyrood role" - just weeks after she was accused of abandoning her parliamentary duties by appearing on a reality TV show, says The National.

The SNP's claims that winter pressures are causing an NHS crisis have been called "utterly false" after it emerged that casualty units were even busier last summer, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

Under the headline Pig Sick, the Daily Star claims that the current bout of Australian flu sweeping the UK is "more deadly" than swine flu.

The Scottish Sun says there is "outrage" after the "incredible" decision to lock up six men from a £200m criminal "supergang" in the same jail, near Glasgow.

According to the Daily Record, UK government statistics say the national insurance fund - which is used to pay state pensions - will run out of cash by the mid 2030's thanks to the strain caused by our ageing population.

The Courier leads with the trial of a man accused of sending racist texts and saying he wanted a local Muslim youth worker "buried alive".

Theresa May is now free to carry out reform of tuition fees in England after she sacked the two ministers who blocked her plans, her former chief of staff has told the Daily Telegraph.