The papers: Cop bosses 'secret plot'

The Scottish Police Authority kept Justice Secretary Michael Matheson "in the dark for days over chief constable Phil Gormley's comeback bid" from gardening leave, writes The Scottish Sun, which claims it took the police body two days to tell the minister of the police chief's planned return.

A majority of Scots want to leave the European single market and restrict immigration for EU citizens after Brexit, according to The Herald, which quotes the results of a survey led by Sir John Curtice and the National Centre for Social Research.

The Times uses the results of the same survey to report that Nicola Sturgeon's desire to secure control of immigration in Scotland has been dealt a blow and that most Scottish people oppose the idea.

However, The National writes that a majority of voters believe Scotland would be better off or have the same level of prosperity if it became independent after the survey of more than 800 people.

Scotland's fracking ban is to face a legal challenge from Grangemouth owner Ineos amid claims the move is "unlawful" and a "misuse of ministerial power", says The Scotsman.

Britain's plan for a bespoke Brexit trade deal is at risk of being derailed by German opposition even before negotiations on the EU-UK future relationship begin later this year, the Daily Telegraph reveals.

The i newspaper reports how Radio 4 presenter Winifred Robinson was taken off air for supporting her colleague Carrie Gracie's demand for equal pay, during a "day of chaos" at the BBC.

Millions of workers face higher national insurance bills to fund state pensions, the UK government's own analysts have warned, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily Express says that millions of Britain's elderly are reliant on a basic state pension of just £7,000 a year to pay the bills and live in retirement.

Under the headline Crisis...Snot Crisis, the Daily Record reports how waiting times at Scotland's accident and emergency departments hit a record high with thousands of patients kept hanging on for more than four hours before being seen.

According to The Courier, Angus continues to be the "sick man of Scotland" after figures showed the area's health board spent more than any other per head of population on prescription costs.

The Daily Star claims that Celebrity Big Brother "exploded" in a race row after contestant Ann Widdecombe branded royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle "trouble".