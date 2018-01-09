The papers: Looming constitutional crisis

A constitutional crisis is looming between Holyrood and Westminster, says The Scotsman, after Nicola Sturgeon suggested a second referendum on leaving the EU may be "irresistible" and MSPs warned they will reject the Brexit Bill in its current form.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has not ruled out a second independence referendum taking place this year, according to The National, which reports on her first interview of 2018, and how she refused to explicitly say a new vote on self-determination would not happen over the next 12 months.

Elsewhere in politics, The Times says the former Westminster Education Secretary Justine Greening has quit in protest at her demotion after a "shambolic reshuffle" laid bare Theresa May's lack of authority and revived questions over the competence of her administration.

On the same story and under the headline Night Of The Blunt Stiletto, The Daily Telegraph writes that the prime minister's hopes of asserting her authority with a cabinet revamp fell flat after senior ministers "derailed" her reshuffle by refusing to budge from their jobs.

Likewise, the i newspaper also writes that Mrs May's attempts to reassert her authority by embarking on a major cabinet reshuffle were "left in tatters" after key ministers refused to move from their roles.

Nicola Sturgeon has finally apologised to patients about delays to treatment caused by the NHS crisis this winter, writes the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Sun also focuses on the problems in the NHS and leads with the story of a father who has waited 13 months for an operation to help him breathe and who is moving house from Aberdeen to Arbroath in a bid to finally get his surgery.

Passengers have been hit with "inflation busting hikes" in bus fares that will see children and the unemployed pay hundreds of pounds extra every year, claims The Herald.

Billions of pounds should be diverted from Britain's "bloated" foreign aid budget to help the NHS, according to a poll for the Daily Express.

The Daily Record devotes its front page to the story of Joe Carmichael, a former joiner who spent Sunday night sleeping in a tent on a Glasgow street in temperatures of minus seven after losing his job and his home.

The Daily Star continues its coverage of this year's flu outbreak and describes UK government disaster plans that apparently describe the bug as having the potential to be a "deadly flu pandemic", "raging out of control" and which could kill up to 750,000 people in Britain.

More than one in 10 council jobs have been cut in Fife since the financial crisis, according to analysis reported in The Courier.