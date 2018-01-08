The papers: Scots risk from 'killer flu'

Image copyright Scottish Daily Express

The Scottish Daily Express claims Scots are at risk from "killer flu" as a new strain of the illness spreads across Britain.

The Daily Star also talks about the virus - saying it has affected the whole of Britain apart from three towns.

The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the resignation of the BBC's China Editor Carrie Gracie. The paper says the 55-year-old journalist resigned her post with a scathing 1,400-word open letter accusing the corporation of widespread pay discrimination.

The Times also leads with this story, saying Ms Gracie is "accusing the broadcaster of pursuing illegal and discriminatory policies".

The Herald's top story is based on new figures that show assaults on Scotland's emergency workers are at a three-year high. The paper says the figure rose to almost 18 per day last year.

Former Rangers player Nacho Novo has suffered a heart attack, according to the Scottish Sun and the Daily Record.

The Record reveals the 38-year-old striker "made a frantic telephone call to his son" as he was rushed into surgery.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Theresa May is to install a "cabinet minister for no deal" in the Brexit department - alongside Brexit Secretary David Davis - as part of her cabinet reshuffle.

It says the appointment will be seen as an attempt by the prime minister to show her EU counterparts and Brexiteers that Britain is serious about leaving the EU without a deal if talks fail.

The i newspaper says Theresa May's decision to drop a vote on fox hunting shows she listened to the voters and there was "a clear message against it from the public".

The National's Monday headline has Nicola Sturgeon referring to Brexit as a "horror show", bolstering the case for Scottish independence.

Monday's edition of The Scotsman has a story about problems with a raft of multi-billion pound "city deals" across Scotland. The newspaper claims these deals could be damaged by "tension" between the Scottish and UK government.

And The Dundee Courier leads on a murder investigation, after a man was found with serious head injuries in a Dundee street.