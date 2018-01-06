The papers: Bishop attacks free speech ban

The Herald leads with a warning from one of Scotland's most prominent Catholics that stifling free speech at student campuses suggests universities have lost their role as wise guardians of society.

The company behind House of Fraser is understood to have asked the landlords of some of its outlets for rent reductions, as retailers battle challenging conditions on the high street, according to The Scotsman.

The Times writes that SNP ministers are facing calls to limit the sale of alcohol at airports after the number of air rage incidents on British flights doubled.

The Daily Telegraph says it understands that Theresa May is considering delaying a promotion for Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt when she reshuffles her Cabinet next week because of the worsening crisis in the NHS.

The Daily Express writes that the Scottish government's plan to do away with jail terms of less than a year has been criticised again after figures showed more than £5m of court fines are unpaid.

Pubs, restaurants and fast-food outlets could be banned from using plastic straws under the latest bid to tackle pollution, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

The National reports that an anti-independence campaign group facing an Electoral Commission investigation over donations took a £15,000 handout from a foreign billionaire with close ties to the Royal Family.

The i leads with the story of a woman who said police called her "stupid" after she narrowly escaped an assault by black cab rapist John Worboys in 2002.

The Daily Record reports that a "callous" conman who was exposed by the paper has been jailed for four years.

Residents in a Highland tourist hotspot have been targeted by fraudsters attempting to take thousands of pounds from dozens of bank accounts, according to the Press and Journal.

The Courier reports that a court heard details of how a Fife dad was killed in a hammer attack.

And the Scottish Sun says Celtic player Leigh Griffiths removed a Mercedes his ex was driving - after she named him as her new baby's "dad".