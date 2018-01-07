Warning issued over low temperatures

Image copyright Met Office

People setting off early on Sunday have been warned to expect extremely low temperatures.

The Met Office said temperatures could be as low as -14 or -15C, which would have made it the UK's coldest night since 11 February 2012.

Forecasters said high pressure was creating clear and calm conditions, and dragging in cold arctic air.

A yellow warning of ice - active until mid-morning - has been issued for parts of southern Scotland.

Image copyright Scotland Transerv

Scotland Transerv said it expected to deploy 32 gritters on trunk roads in the area it serves.

Fife Council said its gritters had been out since Saturday afternoon, gritting primary routes.

It also said all priority 1 footpaths had been salted, although it would continue to monitor conditions.

In a tweet, the council added: "Take care out there."