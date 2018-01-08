Jenna Coleman to star in new BBC drama

Image caption Former Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman will star in the new drama

Doctor Who and Victoria actress Jenna Coleman has been cast to star in a new four-part BBC drama to be filmed in Scotland and Australia.

Psychological thriller The Cry will also star Australian actor Ewen Leslie.

The new drama, adapted from the novel by Helen FitzGerald, is the first scripted commission for Scottish-based production company Synchronicity Films.

It is the story of a couple dealing with the trauma of their baby being abducted from a small Australian town.

Coleman said: "I first read Jacquelin Perske's script on a plane, it felt like walking a tightrope, racing page to page, unsettling, unknowable, uncomfortable, and thrilling."

It will be shown in four, 60-minute episodes and will be shot in and around Melbourne and Glasgow.