The papers: Teachers in strike warning

The Herald reports that Scottish teachers are preparing to strike this year unless they get a significant increase in pay, arguing "enough is enough".

The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the story, saying the country's largest teaching union warned a walkout would be "inevitable" if ministers and councils do not back an inflation-busting salary increase.

The i newspaper also says strikes in Scottish schools will be "inevitable" in the coming months unless struggling school staff are rewarded with better pay, the nation's largest teaching union has warned.

The Scotsman reports that a new generation of fitness-conscious Scots is driving a rise in the number of people heading to the gym as part of their daily routine - but a fifth of adults still do not get the exercise they need.

The Daily Record writes that Celtic star Leigh Griffiths has been branded a "tadger" in a furious rant by his ex-partner after she gave birth to the footballer's fifth child.

The Scottish Sun also leads with the story, saying the ex-girlfriend of the Celtic striker named him as three-week-old Ellie's dad and gave her his surname.

The National says that as Theresa May was forced to apologise for the crisis in England's health service, figures revealed that Scotland's NHS has been coping with twice as many flu cases compared with a year ago - and a huge rise in A&E visits.

The Courier leads with a Dundee police chief appealing to the driver of a vehicle which struck a local man, who later died from his injuries, to come forward.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports on MSPs calling for consumers to be charged a 25p "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups with the revenue used to pay for improved recycling facilities.

The Scottish edition of The Telegraph writes that one of Britain's most notorious sex attackers is to be released from prison after a decision by the Parole Board which ministers warned could "erode faith" in the justice system.

The Scottish edition of The Times carries extracts from a book which say Donald Trump's right-hand man openly questioned his fitness to serve and predicted that he would resign to avoid being removed by his own cabinet.

The Daily Star says Celebrity Big Brother bosses fear a viewer backlash tonight as they send in a drag queen and a comic who jokes about rape in their "Year of the Woman".