The Scottish Sun leads with the death of former rally champion Donald Milne following a plane crash in Spain.

The Daily Record's front page is dominated by the same story, saying Mr Milne was killed when his private plane collided with a helicopter.

Andy Murray's tennis career could be in doubt because of injury problems, according to The Herald. The paper leads with claims that too many pupils are staying on at school until sixth year - "putting further pressure on Scotland's scarcity of teachers".

The Scotsman also features the Andy Murray story, plus a report that staff working for the national body driving education reforms do not believe they are able to deliver sufficient change to the system.

The Times covers a medical report which warns that eating too much processed meat could lead to an increased risk of breast cancer in women.

The National says a "wealthy elite" are being targeted by a grassroots Unionist group.

The Daily Mail says many patients are being urged to stay away from Scottish hospitals because of "soaring pressures" on the NHS.

The Daily Express leads with the Scottish government's finance secretary Derek Mackay being warned to abandon his "£164m tax raid" over fears of "soaring costs and stagnating wages".

The i says UK transport minister Chris Grayling has been accused of "hiding" in Qatar as commuters "vent their anger at rail fares increase".

The Courier's Dundee edition leads with a pensioner being found dead on a city street.