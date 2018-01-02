The papers: School term 'holiday boom'

Image copyright scottish daily mail

Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright Telegraph

Image copyright I

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright The Courier

Image copyright The Scottish Sun

The Scottish Daily Mail has led with new Scottish government figures showing a record number of children are being taken out of school during term-time to take advantage of less expensive holidays.

The Scotsman also carries this story, claiming one million days of education are being lost due to unauthorised absences.

Child abuse victims are still being let down by the Roman Catholic church, according to The Herald.

The church has been accused of failing to establish contact with victims of historic child abuse as it pledged to do in response to an independent review.

Both the Telegraph and The Times are talking about rising train fares.

The Telegraph says Ministers are considering a crackdown on "rip off" rail fare rises.

And The Times Scotland claims commuters face paying up to five times as much for journeys as the rest of Europe.

The i newspaper calls the situation "The great train robbery".

Today's Daily Record tells the story of the island community on Jura who were hit with a power cut after Storm Dylan.

The paper says locals were instructed to go to the Jura Hotel, where Scottish and Southern Electricity "fixed up a party" and picked up the tab for the Hogmanay food and drink.

The Scottish Daily Express says more damage could be on the way with Storm Eleanor due to batter the country on Tuesday night.

The Courier tells the story of a rescue attempt to save a dying man from a freezing Perthshire burn.

A 59-year-old got into difficulties when he plunged about 15ft from a bridge into icy waters near Errol.

And The Scottish Sun claims a zoo closed for three days after the death of a young monkey.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee turned visitors away while ten macaques tended to the dead infant.