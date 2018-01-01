Scotland

In pictures: Scotland marks the new year

  • 1 January 2018

Scotland has been celebrating Hogmanay and the coming of the new year.

2018 in sparklers Image copyright Edinburgh's Hogmanay
Image caption One of the largest public celebrations took place in Edinburgh
People with torches Image copyright Ian Linton
Image caption In Peebles, about 1,500 people took part in the town's traditional torchlight procession
Drummers Image copyright Edinburgh's Hogmanay
Image caption Drummers led the celebrations in the capital
Fireworks over Stirling Castle Image copyright Duncan Kirkhope
Image caption Fireworks featured in many events, including here at Stirling Castle
Torchlight procession Image copyright Ian Linton
Image caption The Peebles procession had been under threat until local businesses came forward with financial support
Fireworks over Edinburgh Castle Image copyright Ian Georgeson
Image caption Up to 75,000 people joined the singing of Auld Lang Syne at the conclusion of the Edinburgh street party

