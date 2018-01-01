The papers: School pupils 'rebel'

The Herald claims schools are facing a rise in disruption because pupils are switching off from the new curriculum and qualifications. The story is based on a survey of teachers carried out on behalf of the Scottish government.

The i newspaper leads with problems in the health service in England.

The majority of people in the UK are upbeat about their job prospects and about house prices in 2018, The Times claims.

The Scottish Daily Mail claims 40,000 criminals in Scotland have been let off with a "slap on the wrist" in the past year.

There have been long delays for callers to NHS 24, according to the Daily Telegraph. A flu bug is being blamed.

The Scottish Daily Express claims another medical breakthrough.

Millions of "randy Brits" will ring in the new year by signing up for dating sites and apps, says the Daily Star.