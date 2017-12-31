The papers: Star Wars filming boost

A new Star Wars movie will have scenes filmed in Scotland next year, according to the Sunday Mail.

Top medics and the Scottish government have given stark warnings that immigration restrictions will decimate our health service, reports the Sunday Herald.

The Scotland on Sunday features a striking photograph of the new year festivities getting under way in Edinburgh, with the headline "Trailblazers". The paper says the torchlight procession unveiled the word "braw", which has been chosen by young people as a buzzword for 2018.

"Safe by the Bells" is the headline in the Scottish Sun on Sunday. It says revellers at Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party will be protected by record numbers of armed police.

The Sunday Post says more than 45,000 Scots have called NHS 24 in just four days as Australian flu sweeps the country.

Drivers caught speeding in Scotland are to be offered "awareness courses" instead of points on their licence - as the number breaking the limit hits a record high, says the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Times says the security minister has said internet giants face a multi-million pound tax raid unless they agree to help combat the terrorist threat to Britain, which is at its worst "for 100 years".

Hogmanay revellers have been warned of dangerous conditions with Storm Dylan hitting Scotland just as the country gears up for New Year, reports the Scottish Sunday Express.

The Sunday Telegraph says consumers face higher prices and new "service charges" as retailers and businesses plan to get around the government's ban on credit card fees.