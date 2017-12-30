The papers: Eyebrows raised over honours

The various recipients named in this year's list of honours marking the new year grace many of Scotland's front pages.

The Herald chooses to focus on the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, who has been awarded a CBE despite being at the centre of a police investigation into spending at the general election, says the paper.

Staying with politics, The National writes that Theresa May is facing claims of having "doled out political favours" and rewarding "services to the establishment" in the New Year Honours as key Tory powerbroker Graham Brady - regarded as the voice of the party's back benches at Westminster - was awarded a knighthood.

Likewise, the i newspaper refers to Sir Graham Brady as "the man who could hold Theresa May's fate in his hands" and says he is among four senior Conservative MPs who are knighted.

The Scotsman leads with Game of Thrones star James Cosmo and Scottish rugby legend Ian "Mighty Mouse" McLauchlan, who both join The Beatles' Ringo Starr and a host of other big names from the worlds of sport and entertainment in this year's New Year Honours list.

Under the headline Knight Fever, the Daily Record reports that Bee Gee star Barry Gibb has been gripped by Saturday Knight Fever after being made a sir by the Queen.

The Daily Star also focuses on the honour for the music star and writes how he and former Beatle Ringo Starr join Strictly judge and ballerina Darcey Bussell to be given the highest awards in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

Away from the honours list, an investigation by The Times has found that travel firms are using misleading discount claims to lure holidaymakers into paying hundreds of pounds more than necessary for flights and accommodation.

SNP ministers are under pressure over their "mismanagement" of Scotland's NHS after it emerged the number of patients being sent to other parts of the UK for specialist treatment has increased by almost 50%, says the Daily Telegraph.

At least 800 bank branches have been shut down this year - at a rate of more than two a day - reports the Scottish Daily Mail, which says the closures are devastating for smaller towns and villages and have been led by Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, Santander and Natwest owner RBS.

Britain's drive to "turbocharge" its global trade links after Brexit has passed a crucial milestone with more than 100 experienced trade negotiators hired at a key ministry to strike new deals around the world, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

Football pundit Jamie Redknapp is upset after Strictly star Louise blamed him for their marriage split in divorce papers, sources close to the couple have revealed to The Scottish Sun.

The Courier writes that two teenagers have been charged with assault after a youth was found unconscious on a Dundee street shortly before Christmas.