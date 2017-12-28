The papers: The battle against Brexit

According the Herald, the SNP is attempting to bring together MPs from different parties who will oppose a hard Brexit.

The Scottish Sun says the death of a couple in the Borders is a suspected murder-suicide.

That story is also the lead for the Daily Record, which quotes a social media post from the woman's son condemning her partner.

The National leads with criticism of the Labour Party.

The Aberdeen edition of the Press and Journal features efforts to revive the city centre.

Violence in Dundee on Boxing Day provides the lead for the city edition of the Courier.

The Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph reports worries about a "target culture" in NHS Scotland.

An effort by the Scottish government to enhance environmental protection is the lead for the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Times, in its Scottish edition, reports pressures on the health service in winter.

The Scottish Daily Express reports on fears that many people retiring will lose the value of their pensions because of "rip-off" fees.

The i newspaper says Jeremy Corbyn has no intention of stepping down as Labour leader in the near future.

The murder of the cousin of a singer is the lead for the Daily Star.