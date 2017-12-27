Scottish Power to shed up to 200 jobs

Image copyright PA

Scottish Power is set to shed up to 200 jobs next year as part of a voluntary redundancy programme.

The energy company said the scheme would be open to staff across all its UK businesses, and that the move reflected recent efficiency schemes across the company.

Scottish Power has its headquarters in Glasgow, and more than half its 6,500 UK employees are based in Scotland.

It is not known how many of the jobs will be lost north of the border.

A Scottish Power spokesman said: "We have started initial consultations with the trade unions and employee representatives regarding a voluntary redundancy programme that will allow up to 200 people to leave Scottish Power during 2018.

"The programme is open across all Scottish Power businesses in the UK, and reflects recent efficiency schemes across the company."

The spokesman added: "We fully anticipate this will be managed on a voluntary basis.

"Should we receive too many applications, we will be required to prioritise according to operational needs."