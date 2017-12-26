The Scotsman reports that tens of thousands of Scottish shoppers are set to brave the Boxing Day sales as high street retailers prepare to slash prices to unprecedented levels.

The Scottish Daily Express says half of all Scots adults are expected to descend on the sales today, making it the biggest shopping day in history.

The Daily Star leads with the UK Boxing Day sales, saying British shoppers will splurge £4.5bn on the high street today.

The Herald reports that international corruption investigators have revealed the dramatic scale of the giant bank heist which first exposed Scotland's key role in the global dirty money industry.

The Daily Record writes that a young mother who dreaded spending Christmas Day alone arranged a free festive dinner for 60 strangers.

The Scottish Daily Mail says Nick Clegg will be given a knighthood in the New Year's Honours.

According to the Scottish edition of The Times, sickness is rising steeply among staff in the Scottish health service as it comes under increasing pressure, new surveys have revealed.

The Scottish edition of The Telegraph reports that Michael Gove has said that "much, much more" must be done to tackle food waste as it emerged producers are "incentivised" to send their surplus to green energy plants rather than to charities that feed the vulnerable.

The Scottish Sun features a photograph of Princes William and Harry, Kate and Meghan going to church on Christmas Day.

The Courier writes that a major investigation was launched in Perth on Sunday after a man died following a disturbance in the Tulloch area of the city.