Image copyright Greg Macvean

Shoppers are said to have arrived at some stores from as early as 03:00 on Boxing Day to hunt for bargains in the post-Christmas sales.

Stores in some of Scotland's largest shopping centres opened their doors early in the hope of attracting early-bird customers.

Despite frosty weather, many outlets reported a buoyant day's trading.

And they claimed that the cold snap had encouraged shoppers to upgrade their winter wardrobes.

More than 500 people queued from 04:00 awaiting the opening of the Next sale two hours later at Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh.

'Very popular day'

The first shoppers were said to have arrived at 03:00, with a total of about 85,000 people expected to visit the centre on Tuesday and a further 90,000 on Wednesday.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: "Although a lot of the sales started pre-Christmas, we have found many people still hold off until after the big day to spend vouchers and a bit of money on themselves.

"More items go into sale and it is still a very popular day out in the week between Christmas and returning to work in the New Year."

Despite a tough year for retailers, in Inverness the picture seemed to be rosier around pre-Christmas and Boxing Day.

The Eastgate Shopping Centre reported a boom in sales during the festive period, with a growth in shoppers on previous years.

'Much busier'

Manager Jackie Cuddie said: "The centre's been very busy, with the car park filling up very early on.

"We got a lot coming out early on Boxing Day - they knew what sales they were going for.

"When we opened the doors for Next at 05:45 there was a huge queue. It has been much busier than the last few years."

More than 65,000 shoppers descended on The Centre in Livingston, with many shoppers carrying lists for items waiting to be reduced.

Glasgow's intu Braehead saw queues throughout the centre and extra staff on shift to deal with the workload.

Regional centre director Peter Beagley said: "There were huge queues in the centre coming from Lush, Next and River Island stores at 08:00 and several hours later there was still the same length of queue, as more shoppers joined the queues just as quickly as others were being served."