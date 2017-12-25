Image copyright Met Office

A mild Christmas is set to turn into an icy Boxing Day across much of Scotland.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as temperatures turn colder on Christmas night.

UK temperatures reached 13C in places on Christmas day. Only parts of Aberdeenshire and hilltop areas were expected to have a white Christmas.

The yellow "be aware" warning for ice and snow is in place from 19:00 on Monday 25th until 11:00 on Tuesday.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "It's looking like a pretty grey Christmas.

"Some places in Scotland will see snow, but it will be getting dark by then. It's more likely they could wake up to snowy scenes tomorrow, mainly in the hills."