Prayers for Cameron House fire victims

Image copyright PA Image caption The blaze at the Cameron House Hotel is being investigated by the emergency services

Prayers for two men killed in a devastating fire at Cameron House Hotel have been said at a church service.

Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 34, died when flames engulfed the Loch Lomondside building on Monday.

Hotel staff and emergency service workers who tackled the blaze and assisted survivors have also been remembered at Luss Parish Church.

The Rev Ian Miller said he wanted to "reflect on this sadness that has affected so many".

More than 200 people were evacuated from the hotel when the fire broke out early on Monday morning.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is taking place and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that any lessons which emerge from the probe will be learned.

At Luss Parish Church on Sunday morning, two members of staff from Cameron House Hotel lit a candle.

Image caption A candle was lit for the victims during the morning service

Rev Miller told the congregation he was "immensely impressed" by the actions of the hotel staff, emergency workers, support agencies, local businesses and individuals.

It was "a community at its very best", he said.

"I was also impressed by those who had survived , some realising how it could all have been so very different," he added.

"Many left with virtually nothing. Some sat in their bathrobes, babies slept peacefully in their mother's arms unaware of what might have been.

"Even at that moment the thoughts of many were turning to the friends and families of those two young men who lost their lives.

"For them, Christmas will never be the same again. Sometimes tragic events like this may cause us to ponder about what is important in life. It is seldom material."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley died after the blaze broke out at the Cameron House Hotel on Monday

He said the fire was a reminder that the "truly important things in life bear no price tags".

And he added: "I hope and pray that those caught up in the tragedy, the bereaved, the traumatised, indeed the staff at Cameron House may know that our hearts go out in love to them at this sad time."

The tragedy was also expected to be remembered at a service at the same church at 23:15 on Sunday.

Mr Midgely, a freelance journalist, and his partner, Mr Dyson, who lived in north London, had been staying at the five-star hotel on a winter break.