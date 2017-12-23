Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 15 - 22 December

  • 23 December 2017

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 and 22 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Blackrock Cottage Image copyright Karin Rodger
Image caption Karin Rodger took this snowy scene showing an idyllic Blackrock Cottage in Glencoe.
Mountain hare Image copyright Paul A Carpenter
Image caption Paul Carpenter found this little chap on a local hill near his home in Elgin, Moray. He first saw the hare sitting on a small mound then it started running towards him.
Inverary Image copyright David Livingstone
Image caption A fresh-looking Inverary reflected in a very still Loch Fyne.
New Lanark Image copyright Ian Urquhart
Image caption New Lanark always looks fantastic in the snow - caught here by Ian Urquhart.
The Ochils Image copyright Fraser Milne
Image caption It looks like something you would see from a plane, but this scene was captured by Fraser Milne with his feet firmly on the ground.
Dundee docks Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption It was a beautiful morning down at the river Tay in Dundee when Eric Niven snapped these reflections from the rigs and boats.
Snow tiger Image copyright Phil Randall
Image caption Phil Randall took a trip to the Highland Wildlife Park where this Amur tiger was looking majestic in the snow.
Glasgow's George Square Image copyright Harshad Joshi
Image caption Harshad Joshi has managed to turn Glasgow's big wheel in George Square into something other-worldly with his long-exposure shot.
Duffus Castle Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption A wintry Duffus Castle against a gorgeous sky taken by Tom McPherson.
Lanterns at Edinburgh Christmas market Image copyright Duncan Mackay
Image caption Edinburgh's Christmas market has been a popular subject and Duncan Mackay was taken with these colourful lanterns on a market stall.
Bird berry picking Image copyright Debbie Thom
Image caption This little bird struck gold while berry-picking in Inverness, snapped by Debbie Thom.
Bennachie Image copyright Liam Barron
Image caption Liam Barron must have one of the best mail rounds in Scotland. The postman snapped this view of Bennachie from Meikle Wartle while taking a break from posting letters. 
Squirrel at the window Image copyright John Patchett
Image caption This shot was taken through the patio glass door of John Patchett's house in Kingussie during a recent snowfall.
Melrose Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption The centre of Melrose looking very festive in this long-exposure shot from Curtis Welsh.
Highland cows at Ballimore Farm Image copyright Johanna Gericke
Image caption Staying in line: Highland cows at Ballimore Farm in Argyll, captured by Johanna Gericke.
Ullapool's creel Christmas tree Image copyright Adam Lauchlan
Image caption Light fantastic: Ullapool's creel Christmas tree gives a festive glow to the coast, taken by Adam Lauchlan.
Reindeer Image copyright Katie Barr
Image caption Where is your red nose Rudolf? Katie Barr was waiting for some flying magic from this reindeer.
Elf at Dumyat Image copyright Sinead Connolly
Image caption This elf is a long way from its shelf, enjoying the view at Dumyat.
red kite Image copyright Neil Tuckwell
Image caption Neil's wife Margaret sent us this shot of a red kite at the RSPB Visitor Centre at Tollie in the Highlands.
Rest and be thankful Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Casper 'the wee white dug' getting into the festive spirit at the Rest and be Thankful.

All images are copyrighted.

