Image copyright Getty Images

Police in parts of Scotland have advised drivers to avoid going out on the roads unless "absolutely necessary".

Officers in the Aberdeen area said adverse weather conditions have caused multiple collisions.

NHS Tayside has said icy conditions have resulted in a "sharp increase" in injuries involving broken bones.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for much of Scotland until 11:00 on Saturday.

The warning from police in the Aberdeen area said many roads are treacherous.

The B976 Crathie to Gairsheil road was closed because of drifting snow.

In Tayside, the health board has reported a spike in slip and trip injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Accident and Emergency consultant Dr Michael Johnston said: "Our emergency departments have seen a significantly higher than normal number of patients over the last couple of days, mostly attributed to falls caused by the icy conditions.

"We would advise people who do need to venture out when the weather is wintery to dress warmly, wear sensible shoes with a good grip and to take care when walking on icy surfaces."

The low temperatures are forecast to continue well into Saturday.

A yellow warning of ice has been issued for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

It states: "Ice will be a hazard in places on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

"The extent of hazards looks like being somewhat lower than preceding days, but where wintry showers fall, or there is still patchy snowcover, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"The cold, showery weather will finally begin to lose its grip as we move into the weekend. However before this happens there is scope for some ice affecting areas where wintry showers continue to fall, or where there is existing partly melted snow cover."