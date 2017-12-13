Image copyright The Scotsman

Rows over SNP tax plans and which European Union powers will be returned to Holyrood feature on the front pages of several of Scotland's papers.

The Scotsman says Finance Secretary Derek Mackay appears set to spare top earners from a hefty income tax rise after "his own advisers warned the move could reduce revenue by £24m".

The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the same story, saying Nicola Sturgeon has been given a "stark warning" that her tax plans could damage Scotland's economy.

According to The Herald, Scottish Secretary David Mundell has accused the Scottish government of blocking plans to publish a full list of which EU powers will be transferred to Scotland after Brexit. The paper also features a picture of Harry Potter author JK Rowling at Buckingham Palace after being made a Companion of Honour.

Elsewhere, The Daily Record says a Scottish medical student is facing gun and assault charges in the United States after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a baby girl who has become the first in Britain to survive being born with her heart outside her body.

The National says senior European Union figures believe UK-EU trust has been damaged after "legal gaffes" by Brexit minister David Davis.

The SNP is "under fire" over new figures that show Scotland's schools now suffer from some of the most crowded classrooms in the developed world, according to The Scottish Daily Express.

The Times says the president of the European Commission is "embroiled in a new criminal investigation" into claims that "tampered" evidence misled an inquiry into phone-tapping.

The Telegraph says energy shortages could push gas prices up for the rest of the winter.

The i reports on Conservative MPs being summoned to 10 Downing Street and told to "focus on the environment to broaden the party's appeal".

The Courier's Dundee edition says campaigners have warned that Scotland's obesity crisis "is being allowed to spiral" because the government failed to identify children at risk quickly enough.