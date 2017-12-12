Image caption The boy was a resident at Smyllum Park orphanage in the 1960s

A six-year-old boy who died in a Lanarkshire care home did not die as a result of an assault by a nun, an inquiry has heard.

Instead, the child's cause of death in 1964 was an E. coli infection, probably caused by playing with a rat.

A forensic pathologist has been giving evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry about Sammy Carr who lived at Smyllum Park orphanage in Lanark.

The inquiry previously heard the boy was beaten by staff and nuns.

The session, chaired by Lady Smith in Edinburgh, heard Sammy was weak, underweight and malnourished.

The inquiry is looking in detail at historical abuse of children in residential care in Scotland.

Smyllum Park was run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

It closed in the 1980s.

The public hearing continues.