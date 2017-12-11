Your pictures: Scotland's cold snap

Scotland has been hit by a very cold spell. Snow has fallen across the country, and on Sunday night temperatures plunged as low as -11.3 degrees at Dalwhinnie in the Highlands. Here are a selection of your photos of the wintry weekend.

Image copyright Neil Hebden Image caption Neil Hebden captured this quiet Chapelton street covered in snow

Image copyright Christine Black Image caption It was a chilly morning for collie Magaret in Lochwinnoch

Image copyright Doreen Rose Image caption Clear skies and snowy land at Linn of Dee

Image copyright Jase Davies Image caption A Glasgow park had a festive visitor on Monday morning

Image copyright Katie O'Donnell Image caption Temperatures of -7 degrees could not stop Katie O'Donnell and her partner Ruari from their morning climb of The Cobbler

Image copyright Sarah Shepherd Image caption Sarah Shepherd found a winter wonderland rather than a tropical paradise at Loch Morlich

Image copyright Peter Thomson Image caption No snow, but it was still a chilly -7 degrees in Glasgow

Image copyright Stephen Martin Image caption Tibetan terrier Ellie spent her Sunday at the highest point on Dungavel Hill near Strathaven

Image copyright Jennifer Cameron Image caption Jennifer Cameron was travelling between Glasgow and Glencoe when she spotted this stag

Image copyright Graham Peters Image caption The sub-zero temperatures could not stop these hounds from going on their walk in Houston

