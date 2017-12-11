Scotland

Your pictures: Scotland's cold snap

  • 11 December 2017

Scotland has been hit by a very cold spell. Snow has fallen across the country, and on Sunday night temperatures plunged as low as -11.3 degrees at Dalwhinnie in the Highlands. Here are a selection of your photos of the wintry weekend.

snowy street Image copyright Neil Hebden
Image caption Neil Hebden captured this quiet Chapelton street covered in snow
dog in snow Image copyright Christine Black
Image caption It was a chilly morning for collie Magaret in Lochwinnoch
snowy landscape Image copyright Doreen Rose
Image caption Clear skies and snowy land at Linn of Dee
robin Image copyright Jase Davies
Image caption A Glasgow park had a festive visitor on Monday morning
mountain view Image copyright Katie O'Donnell
Image caption Temperatures of -7 degrees could not stop Katie O'Donnell and her partner Ruari from their morning climb of The Cobbler
beach in snow Image copyright Sarah Shepherd
Image caption Sarah Shepherd found a winter wonderland rather than a tropical paradise at Loch Morlich
landscape Image copyright Peter Thomson
Image caption No snow, but it was still a chilly -7 degrees in Glasgow
dog in snow Image copyright Stephen Martin
Image caption Tibetan terrier Ellie spent her Sunday at the highest point on Dungavel Hill near Strathaven
stag silhouette Image copyright Jennifer Cameron
Image caption Jennifer Cameron was travelling between Glasgow and Glencoe when she spotted this stag
hounds in snow Image copyright Graham Peters
Image caption The sub-zero temperatures could not stop these hounds from going on their walk in Houston

All images are copyrighted.

