Your pictures: Scotland's cold snap
- 11 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Scotland has been hit by a very cold spell. Snow has fallen across the country, and on Sunday night temperatures plunged as low as -11.3 degrees at Dalwhinnie in the Highlands. Here are a selection of your photos of the wintry weekend.
All images are copyrighted.