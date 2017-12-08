Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Motherwell, Greenock Morton and Falkirk football clubs all had to refund workers who were underpaid

Three Scottish football clubs have been "named and shamed" for underpaying staff.

Motherwell, Greenock Morton and Falkirk were on a list of employers not paying the minimum wage.

A list of 28 employers breaching pay rules north of the border was released by the UK government in its campaign to force employers to pay workers properly.

Those companies had to refund a total of £116,697 to 92 Scottish workers.

It was the 13th time such a list has been compiled, and this year saw more workers receive payments than in previous years.

Across the UK, a total of £1.7m in back pay was given to 16,000 workers.

Fines totalling £1.3m for underpaying the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage rate were handed out to 260 employers, with retail, hospitality and hairdressing being the most prolific sectors named.

Employers often underpaid staff for reasons such as failing to pay workers travelling between jobs, deducting money from pay for uniforms and not paying for overtime.

'Every pound counts'

Motherwell FC failed to pay £2,755.34 to 12 workers, with Greenock Morton FC keeping £2,382.46 from six members of staff.

Falkirk FC had to pay back nearly £495 owed to one worker.

The report comes from the UK government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

A spokesman for Motherwell Football Club said: "The club received an assessment from HM Revenue and Customs in May this year.

"It stated that the club had failed to pay the minimum wage to a very small number of employees.

"This was an administrative error on the club's part. The amount outstanding was immediately paid to employees in full."

Minister for Scotland Lord Duncan said: "We simply will not stand by while companies diddle workers out of their pay.

"Particularly at this time of year, every pound in workers' pockets counts.

"The National Living Wage was established to ensure that everyone, everywhere, receives a decent income.

"It is unacceptable that some companies in Scotland still think they can get away with underpaying their staff."

The 28 Scottish firms named are:

1. Motherwell Football and Athletic Club Limited, trading as Motherwell FC - failed to pay £2,755.34 to 12 workers.

2. Greenock Morton Football Club Limited trading as Greenock Morton FC - failed to pay £2,382.46 to six workers.

3. Falkirk Football and Athletic Club, trading as Falkirk Athletic FC - failed to pay £494.51 to 1 worker.

4. Edward Mackay Contractor Ltd - failed to pay £51,403.65 to four workers.

5. D MacGillivray & Co Ltd, Western Isles - failed to pay £11,656.93 to 11 workers.

6. Global Voices Ltd, Stirling - failed to pay £8,026.13 to four workers.

7. Crook & Crook Limited, Inverness - failed to pay £5,726.77 to two workers.

8. Northumberland Hotel LLP trading as The Northumberland Hotel, Edinburgh - failed to pay £4,685.39 to two workers.

9. Salon Syndicate Limited trading as Shapes, Edinburgh - failed to pay £4,111.12 to four workers.

10. Mrs Rena Muir trading as TRC Hair Design, Renfrewshire - failed to pay £3,315.07 to one worker.

11. Mr Dhimiter Arkelaos trading as Handy Andy Car Wash, Renfrewshire - failed to pay £2,852.76 to two workers.

12. G3rry Limited trading as Hughes Chemist, Glasgow - failed to pay £2,423.74 to two workers.

13. The Holiday and Flight Centre Limited, South Lanarkshire - failed to pay £2,242.08 to one worker.

14. Moorlands Travel (Kelty) Limited, Fife - failed to pay £2,110.8 to two workers.

15. Annandale Bed and Bath Service Limited, Dumfries and Galloway - failed to pay £1,803.22 to three workers.

16. Influence Conditioned Air Limited, Glasgow - failed to pay £1,551.32 to one worker.

17. Hillfoot Homes Limited, Clackmannanshire - failed to pay £1,439.36 to two workers.

18. Mrs Therese McMonagle trading as Teri's Hair Salon, South Ayrshire - failed to pay £1,408.92 to two workers.

19. BM&AA Soluction Limited trading as A & K Hair Design, Edinburgh - failed to pay £1,172.83 to one worker.

20. Philosophi Limited, Glasgow - failed to pay £1,012.49 to one worker.

21. B & E Travel Limited trading as Barrhead Travel, Fife - failed to pay £994.56 to one worker.

22. May's @ The Hollybush Ltd trading as The Hollybush Inn, East Ayrshire - failed to pay £935.81 to one worker.

23. Arran Brew Ltd, North Ayrshire - failed to pay £872.77 to two workers.

24. Mrs Lynne McCullough trading as Lynne Capelli Salon, West Dunbartonshire - failed to pay £620.65 to three workers.

25. G.S. Associates (Scotland) Limited, Renfrewshire - failed to pay £241.20 to one worker.

26. The Nail and Beauty Zone Limited, Edinburgh - failed to pay £170.59 to four workers.

27. S.W. Enviro Limited, West Lothian - failed to pay £146.43 to two workers.

28. Irqa Spicy Food Ltd trading as Nosheen Tandoori, Aberdeenshire - failed to pay £140.07 to four workers.