The only major supermoon of the year was seen across Scotland at the beginning of December. If you missed it, fear not - we have been sent a stunning selection of photos of the natural marvel.

Image copyright Alan Meek Image caption Alan Meek captured the supermoon above the Christmas lights on Aberdeen's Union Street

Image copyright Alan C Tough Image caption This remarkable photo was taken by Alan Tough, from his back garden in Elgin

Image copyright Jean Lowdon Image caption Jean Lowdon got a close-up of the moon over Dunbar

Image copyright Paragon Offshore Image caption Cromarty was treated to this view of the supermoon

Image copyright Caribados Image caption The supermoon appeared yellow over the village of Kingsbarns

Image copyright Tricia Image caption Tricia got this eerie shot of the moon over Tayport

Image copyright Antony Redman Image caption Edinburgh Castle and its surroundings were illuminated by an especially bright supermoon

Image copyright Hugh Nicholson Image caption Hugh Nicholson had to lean out of a window to grab this photo in Dundee

All images are copyrighted.