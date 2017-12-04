Scotland

Your pictures of the supermoon over Scotland

The only major supermoon of the year was seen across Scotland at the beginning of December. If you missed it, fear not - we have been sent a stunning selection of photos of the natural marvel.

moon over street Image copyright Alan Meek
Image caption Alan Meek captured the supermoon above the Christmas lights on Aberdeen's Union Street
moon Image copyright Alan C Tough
Image caption This remarkable photo was taken by Alan Tough, from his back garden in Elgin
moon Image copyright Jean Lowdon
Image caption Jean Lowdon got a close-up of the moon over Dunbar
moon over town Paragon Offshore Image copyright Paragon Offshore
Image caption Cromarty was treated to this view of the supermoon
moon over town Image copyright Caribados
Image caption The supermoon appeared yellow over the village of Kingsbarns
moon Image copyright Tricia
Image caption Tricia got this eerie shot of the moon over Tayport
moon Image copyright Antony Redman
Image caption Edinburgh Castle and its surroundings were illuminated by an especially bright supermoon
moon Image copyright Hugh Nicholson
Image caption Hugh Nicholson had to lean out of a window to grab this photo in Dundee

All images are copyrighted.

