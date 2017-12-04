Your pictures of the supermoon over Scotland
- 4 December 2017
Scotland
The only major supermoon of the year was seen across Scotland at the beginning of December. If you missed it, fear not - we have been sent a stunning selection of photos of the natural marvel.
All images are copyrighted.